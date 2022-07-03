Readington NJ house fire 7-3-22_1

A fire tore through a house in Readington Township, New Jersey, on July 3, 2022.

 Rich Maxwell | for 69 News

READINGTON TWP., N.J. – Two people died in a house fire Sunday morning in Readington Township, Hunterdon County, officials have confirmed.

Flames could be seen shooting from the roof until firefighters got the fire under control.

Paul Approvato, captain with the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office, confirmed that two people died in the blaze, in the 600 block of Route 523.

It was reported at 5:47 a.m. 

A news release from the prosecutor's office said the names of those who died in the fire will be released after their next of kin are notified. 

The fire was extinguished Sunday morning, but officials are asking anyone with information about the fire to contact Detective Bryan Hanley on the arson task force at 908-284-6172 or Readington Township Police Department Detective Jason Phares at 908-534-4031.

The home is located in the 600 block of Route 523.

The investigation remains active, and additional information will be released when it's available.

