TAMAQUA, Pa. - Two people were taken to area hospitals after an SUV crashed into a parked car and overturned on a borough street, authorities said.
The crash happened about 10:30 a.m. in the 600 block of East Broad Street.
Members of the Tamaqua Rescue Squad and firefighters from American Hose and East End companies worked to free the trapped occupants of the vehicle.
The injured were treated at the scene by members of the Tamaqua ambulance and Lehighton paramedics before being transported to a nearby trauma center. It was not immediately known the severity of their injuries or how many people were in the vehicles.
Tamaqua fire police maintained traffic control at the scene. Tamaqua police are investigating the incident.