READING, Pa. - Reading Police say they arrested two teenagers involved in a carjacking and crime spree that took place overnight in Reading.
Authorities say the spree lasted for hours, and when police caught up with those they believe are responsible, there was a short vehicle pursuit and a gunshot rang out.
Police say two of the teens involved are still at large.
"It was the 1300 block of Amity Street around 10:15 last night is when the first incident occurred and that was an armed carjacking of a vehicle an individual was, I believe, parking his vehicle at the time when these juveniles approached him and took the car at gunpoint," said Chief Richard Tornielli with Reading Police.
The victim told police that about 4-5 juveniles took his car.
Around 12:45 a.m., there was another carjacking attempt in the 1400 block of Alsace Road. This one was unsuccessful, but police say the suspects fired shots at the car. No one was hit.
Around 2:00 in the morning, two more incidents occurred: an armed robbery of a person walking in the 900 block of Penn Street and shots fired on South 3rd Street.
Police eventually caught up with the teens and a short pursuit followed.
"At some point in time during the pursuit, the vehicle was stopped and the occupants fled from the vehicle on foot," said the chief.
Chief Tornielli says when the officers caught up with them, one of the suspects fired a shot. It's not clear if they fired directly at an officer.
"Nobody was injured when the shot was fired during the pursuit. Our officers didn't return fire. They were able to assess the situation and determine that wasn't necessary at that point," Tornielli explained.
Police says all of these incidents, including the shot fired during the pursuit, are still under investigation.
If you have any information that could help police identify or locate the other two suspects, contact Reading police or Crime Alert Berks.