"I couldnt believe it, i didnt even know it was there and there was a problem," Naniece Whiteko of Tamaqua
Tamaqua resident Nanice Whiteko has been living near a polluted retention pond for four years.
"Living so close it would be wonderful for it to be cleaned up," she said.
The reason is due to acid mine drainage.
It's happening in other Coal Industry communities just like Tamaqua: old mines in the area are polluting the water, creating a chemical reaction and turning them orange.
They're posing a threat to the health and welfare of residents and wildlife and that's something Congressman Matt Cartwright says he's been pushing to change through the STREAM ACT.
And on Friday that Bill was passed by the House in a 391-9 vote.
When you get a vote that's 391 to 9 coming out of the house, its a good signal to the Senators that this is not something they need to argue over," said Cartwright.
The money for this clean-up project, will not have to be spent all in one year.
The state will be authorized to hold back 30% of it to spend for years to come.
"It's not new money, it's not additional expenditures, in fact it's holding back money to be used over time," said Cartwright.
Cartwright says this creates more opportunities for maintenance in the future and stable jobs for everyone involved.
"Not only does it have positive economic impact in the future but in the short term, in the immediate future, you'll see people put to work to help clean up these abandoned mines," he said.
Nancy Whiteko says if this moves forward, it could be big for the health of the people right in her community.
"I'm sure anything to help our health would be appreciated."