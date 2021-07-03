The heat is long gone, but just enough humidity lingered on Friday to generate a few locally heavy downpours and thunderstorms, especially in southern New Jersey and northern Delaware. Now more comfortable doesn't necessarily mean sunny and drier, as an unsettled pattern will linger across the Northeast through Saturday and even Sunday. But unsettled does not mean washout, far from it actually. Nevertheless, Saturday will bring some scattered showers throughout the day, and Sunday could bring an afternoon pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Some of Saturday and most of Sunday will be dry, but rain chances can't be ruled out either day. And both days will be on the cool side for this time of year. While average highs are in the mid 80s for the Fourth of July, we'll see highs in the upper 60s and low 70s on Saturday, the cooler of the two days, and upper 70s to near 80 degrees on Sunday. Sure enough, more summer-like weather builds back next week, after the weekend is over. Expect increasing heat and humidity Monday through Wednesday, with 90-degree highs likely returning by Tuesday.
SATURDAY
This will be the cooler and cloudier of the two weekend days, with mostly cloudy skies and some scattered showers expected throughout the day. Scattered means it won't be an all day rain, but this is the more likely day to get wet, with the clouds and raindrops keeping highs in the low 70s. No severe weather or flooding is expected with the lower humidity levels and cooler temps, but a passing thunderstorm can't be ruled out.
SUNDAY (JULY 4TH)
The unsettled pattern hangs on just long enough to impact the Fourth of July on Sunday, even though this will be the better and warmer of the two weekend days. Expect clouds to mix with more sunshine than we'll see on Saturday, and highs to inch up to around or just shy of 80 degrees. While it looks drier than Saturday, it won't be entirely dry either, as a few showers or a thunderstorm may pop up. This activity will be scattered, so not everyone will get wet, but have a rain delay plan in mind if you have outdoor plans for the Fourth just in case. The humidity will remain low and as Fourth of July's go, this will be a fairly comfortable one.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
It will feel more like we expect it to in early July as next week unfolds, with warmth and humidity levels on the rise through the first half of the week. Highs will climb back into the more seasonable mid to upper 80s, with stickier weather more apparent each day. 90-degree heat is possible as well, with Tuesday the most likely candidate, even though the heat won't be as intense as what we saw this past week. Expect partly sunny skies each day, with just the small chance of an afternoon thunderstorm on occasion.
