First dose COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Montgomery County will be closed Thursday and Friday.
The temporary closures are due to a combination of decreased supply and forecasts for inclement weather, county commissioners said in a virtual COVID-19 briefing Wednesday.
"You may have heard today's announcement regarding a statewide shortage of the Moderna vaccine from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. We have been told that we will not receive a sufficient amount of second dose Moderna vaccine to cover the 5,279 people scheduled for second doses next week," said Dr. Valerie A. Arkoosh, Chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. "I want to reassure anyone who is expecting to receive a second dose next week that if we are not able to offer you a second dose next week, we will contact you and schedule you for a future date. We will ensure that this future date is within the CDC maximum approved interval of 42 days."
The Montgomery County Office of Public Health vaccination clinics will operate on the following schedule due to supply shortages and inclement weather:
Thursday, February 18, 2021 – Both Norristown Area High School and Montgomery County Community College clinics will be closed due to inclement weather. Anyone scheduled for Thursday will be moved to Monday, February 22.
Friday, February 19, 2021 - Norristown Area High School clinic closed (first doses), Montgomery County Community College clinic (second doses) to open pending weather forecast.
Monday, February 22, 2021 – Both Norristown Area High School and Montgomery County Community College clinics open (second doses).
Tuesday, February 23, 2021 - Schedule pending, please check the COVID-19 website for updates.
If appointments need to change due to weather, anyone with an appointment will be automatically rescheduled and emailed. You will receive two emails from the name “Vaccination Clinics” at no-reply@multistatep4p.com. The first email will tell you the date and time of your rescheduled appointment. The second email will tell you that your original appointment was canceled.
Due to the limited supply of vaccine at this time, only people who qualify for Phase 1A will be given appointments. This includes people ages 65 and older and people ages 18-64 with specific underlying medical conditions known to be associated with severe cases of COVID-19. Appointment slots are limited and are available by reservation only. Walk-up registration is not accepted.