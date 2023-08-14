READING, Pa. - Reading Police is releasing information about a shooting incident from over the weekend.
It happened around 3 a.m. Sunday at West Greenwich and Weiser Street.
Police say officers received information that a 20-year-old male who was shot arrived at Reading Hospital for his injuries.
His condition is currently unknown.
After an investigation, it was determined that the victim had been at a house party in the area and was struck while leaving.
There were reports of an argument prior to shots being fired.
There is no suspect information at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
If anyone has information about the incident, they are asked to contact The Reading Police Department at (610)-655-6116 or Crime Alert Berks County at 877-373-9913.