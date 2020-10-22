ALLENTOWN, Pa. | An Allentown woman who recorded herself choking her son could spend up to two years in jail.
Katrina Gray pleaded guilty in August to a single felony count of aggravated assault of a victim younger than 6 after authorities investigated a video she sent to someone of her choking a toddler and threatening to kill the boy. On Thursday, Lehigh County Judge Douglas Reichley sentenced the now 24-year-old to one to two years in prison followed by three years probation.
As part of a negotiated plea, prosecutors withdrew two other felony counts of strangulation and child endangerment.
Following her arraignment on Oct. 30, 2019, Gray was sent to Lehigh County Jail after failing to post $25,000 bail. She was released on March 20 after her bail was changed to unsecured.
In October 2019, Allentown police said they received a child abuse report involving Gray. The person reporting the abuse provided authorities with video footage and text messages sent by Gray.
Investigators said one video depicted an 18-month-old boy being choked. Court records indicated the boy reportedly could be heard in the video gasping for air.
The accompanying text message allegedly read, “Word to my father grave I’m gonna abuse this dumb ass kid till I kill this baby,” according to court records.
During an interview with authorities, Gray allegedly admitted to being in the recording of her choking her son. She told police she allegedly choked the boy inside her West Liberty Street home.
It was not clear from court records the relationship between Gray and the woman to whom she sent the video and text message.