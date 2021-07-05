BERN TWP., - Pa. - Visitation is scheduled to resume at the Berks County Jail starting on Tuesday.
According to the Berks County Jail system each inmate will be allowed to have one 30-minute visit per month.
Visits need to be scheduled no later than 3:00 p.m. the day prior to the visit. Appointments can be made up to one week before the visit. No walk-in visitors will be permitted.
Visitors will be required to wear masks and social distance. Anyone who shows up with COVID-19 symptoms or a fever of more than 100 degrees will need to reschedule.
To schedule a visit, please call (610) 208-4800 select option 3 and speak with a receptionist between the hours of 8:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Monday – Friday.
If two individuals wish to visit at the same time, one of the individuals must schedule both parties. You will need to give the name of the inmate you wish to visit and provide the first and last name of all visitors.
You may not leave a voicemail to schedule your visit.
For more information on visitation procedures visit the Berks County Jail website.