The Holiday Hope Chest is looking to give needy kids a better holiday season.
Karen Smith joined the 69 News Sunrise team on Saturday to talk about the joy of volunteering and how a shoe box can make a big difference.
Smith is asking for donors to provide shoe boxes or other small boxes that are wrapped and filled with gifts for kids age 2-18 at a value of $25.00.
Once filled, the shoe boxes will be given to local nonprofit organizations that serve children.
The donation pledge form and be found here. Donation drop-offs will be between November 30th and December 4th.