Walking trail from Philadelphia to Frackville getting first Schuylkill County segment

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. - A planned hiking trail stretching from Philadelphia to Frackville will get its first Schuylkill County section, thanks to state funds, officials announced Friday.
Officials held a ground-breaking ceremony and actual work will start next week on the trail’s 1.4-mile Tumbling Run section, thanks to a $100,000 state Community and Economic Development Department grant for the project delivered by state Sen. David Argall.
The 120-mile Schuylkill River Trail already has 80 miles completed in Philadelphia and Chester counties, with all of the remaining 40 miles in Berks and Schuylkill counties, said Julia Farrell Hurle, trails director of Schuylkill River Greenways heritage area.
Farrell said the work will involve bringing in equipment to scrape off the overgrown top layer of the path, which runs along the Schuylkill River waterfront, then adding a new surface of crushed rock and cinder.
It also will add a path to the trail’s signaled crossing of Route 61; adding pipes and other drainage improvements and erosion improvements; and parking.
Farrell said project engineers were at the site last week, and previously designed the road to Route 61. So the rest of the work is expected to take just two months.
She said the path formerly was a rail trail and road for sewer lines, so grading and compacture “is in great shape,” and no permits are needed for the work. The trail was put in 56 years ago, and “now it will be brought up to the next level,” she said.
“People can walk it now. But they’ll be able to ride it in two months.”
Creating parking “is a different animal,” and will take longer to make it accessible, she said.
“The keyword today is partnership,” Argall said at the groundbreaking. “You can’t build a trail from Philadelphia to Frackville without a lot of partners.”
He called it a jigsaw puzzle that, “sometimes painfully slow, but piece by piece by piece has come together.”
Schuylkill River Greenways Executive Director Elaine Paul Schaefer said Argall was “majorly responsible” for the segment of the project and called him the “hero of the day.”
Because much of the planned trail is built over abandoned railroad lines, the Philadelphia and Chester segments came together more quickly since Farell said the feasibility for the trail was done 2 ½ years ago. More than 75 miles of paved and crushed stone trail now are open to the public.
Work on additional areas also was slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
It passes through “rural, agricultural, suburban, urban and industrial landscapes” in an area “where the American, Industrial and Environmental Revolutions were born,” Schuylkill River Greenways says on its website.
“Along its path, trail users can see evidence of several centuries of industrial development, canal navigation, railroad transportation, quarrying of limestone and iron ore and the production of iron and steel.”
Argall noted that, in addition to being rich in culture, the trail also can help “the rebounding of the economy in Schuylkill County,” similar to the way such attractions have made Jim Thorpe successful.
“A lot of communities up and down this trail can look at that community as what is possible,” he said.
Schuylkill Haven Borough Council President Jerry Bowman said that, indeed, is what the area is hoping for - “bringing Philadelphia ... to us. We want to be a destination people want to come to.”
Other Schuylkill and Berks segments of the trail also are scheduled to come together soon, according to Schuylkill River Greenways.
Design and engineering for the 4.5-mile Mill Creek section near St. Clair is to begin next month.
Final construction on a walking bridge at Auburn has started, and is expected to be done in fall 2023. And a feasibility study for a Reading-to-Hamburg trail is to be completed this fall.