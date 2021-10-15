We finally busted into some abundant sunshine on Thursday. As promised, temperatures took off with the plentiful sun, with highs around 75 to 80 degrees for most of the area, a good 10 or more degrees warmer than average for mid-October (mid 60s). If you liked Thursday, you may love Friday a bit more, as temperatures inch up another few degrees and the 80-degree highs become more widespread, all the while keeping partly sunny skies. We'll stay dry through most of Friday, although a spotty shower is possible north of the Lehigh Valley Friday night. The better chance of rain for everyone comes later Saturday, as a strong cold front approaches. It's still warm to start the weekend, but some afternoon showers or even a thunderstorm will make sure we don't get too warm. While that front will sweep any rain out to sea by early Saturday night, much cooler and blustery weather will follow the front for Sunday and Monday. So we'll finally experience some fall-like air, with partly sunny skies, gusty winds, and much cooler temps, with highs only in the low 60s and lows finally dipping into the more seasonable low to mid 40s to start next week.
FRIDAY
Friday will be the warmest day of the week, with highs around 80 degrees come afternoon, with partly sunny skies expected. There may be a shower or two later in the day or overnight, mainly north of the Lehigh Valley into the Poconos. However, most of the day should remain dry in addition to being unseasonably warm for this time of year. The record high for Friday for Allentown is 82°, and for Reading it is 88°. The latter is out of reach, but the Lehigh Valley may flirt with a record with enough sunshine. Lows Friday night remain in the low 60s, a good 15 degrees warmer than an average night this time of year.
SATURDAY
A strong cold front will approach on Saturday, most likely later in the day the way things look right now. Out ahead of that front, we'll still see some sunshine early, but skies will average or trend mostly cloudy. Especially come afternoon, a few showers will develop, and given the warmth and even some higher humidity, a thunderstorm or two is also possible. It will be another warm day despite the increasing clouds and rain chances, and highs will again reach the mid to upper 70s. No washout is expected, but some briefly heavy rain is possible with any storms that develop. The wet weather will be swept offshore early Saturday night, and cooler, breezier, and drier weather will follow the rest of the weekend.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
We found fall, and it finally makes an appearance Sunday into Monday. Skies will be partly sunny and except the small chance of a Poconos pop-up afternoon shower either afternoon, it looks mostly dry. However, it will be sharply cooler than the preceding days with highs only in the low to mid 60s, and gusty northwest winds that may gust to 25 to 35 miles-per-hour, especially Sunday, will add a cool feel to the already cooler air. Overnight lows drop into the low to mid 40s, but the brisk winds will prevent even cooler nighttime temperatures.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
We tone down the wind, increase the sunshine, and finally have that quintessential fall weather that many love this time of year. That means comfortably mild and sunny days with highs near 70 degrees, and cool and crisp and clear nighttime lows in the mid to upper 40s. We'll stay dry through the middle of the week, before rain chances increase later Thursday or Friday.