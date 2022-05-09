now hiring jobs employment sign generic
POTTSVILLE, Pa. - The Wegmans Food Markets is hosting a hiring event, seeking to fill dozens of positions at the distribution center in Pottsville.

The Wegmans team is looking to fill 50 seasonal/summer positions, as well as both full- and part-time warehouse positions. 

The event is scheduled for Wednesday, May 11 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 820 Keystone Blvd, Pottsville.

A release from the company says walk-ins are welcome, but encourage interested applicants to submit an online application prior to the event, here.

All applicants are eligible for a sign-on bonus up to $1,500 for full-time positions and $750 for part-time positions once hired, a media release reports. 

Candidates can earn up to $20.55 an hour. Benefits, including healthcare will be offered to eligible full- and part-time employees.

