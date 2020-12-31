And now for something a little different. Think of it as a personal essay, a New Year's essay.
A year ago, I'll bet you had a nice vision for 2020. In fact, people liked that looking-ahead pun-"2020 Vision." But man, nobody foresaw what it would be like. It was bad.
I had more trouble sleeping than ever and I've gained 10 pounds since the summer, but I know that's nothing, nothing at all, compared to what so many of you have gone through.
Job losses.
Lost loved ones. Just...loss.
Trouble on our streets. Worry. Isolation. Can't wait till it's all behind us.
Let's set those images aside. Allow me for a second to offer a few resolutions.
Couple of quick personal ones. Lose those 10 pounds. Try to listen better before I speak. Watch my speed-I can be a bit of a lead foot. Moisturize. And try to write a book I've been thinking about. Oh, and learn to play pinochle. My wife really wants me to learn to play pinochle. I don't want to. But I resolve to work on that.
Also, I know that not everyone holds to Christian belief, but indulge me for 15 seconds to talk about things I hope would emanate from my faith, and you probably can relate to these things anyway, no matter where you're coming from. That I would be slow to anger. That I would be slow to compare myself to others. That I would treat people who write in to complain about my work – there are those people – that I would treat them with love and respect.
I'm not always the best at those things. Because, you know, human nature.
And if I could presume to offer a few joint resolutions, some "we" resolutions.
May we resolve to be as friendly and considerate on social media as we would be if we were looking our opponent in the eye.
May we resolve to only use the left lane for passing.
May we think about the people who differ from us politically in more kind-hearted ways, with less cynicism, less vitriol, and much more benefit of the doubt.
May we wear masks and distance out of love of our neighbor and patiently wait for the day of hugging again.