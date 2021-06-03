COOPERSBURG, Pa. - Janet Tremer was married to her husband Charles Walter Tremer, or "Walt," for 42 years. The two first met while Walt was teaching archeology for Muhlenberg College in the 1970's.
Walt was a fixture in academia. In addition to teaching at Muhlenberg, he also taught at Moravian and Lafayette colleges and went on to develop and teach the Gifted Program for Southern Lehigh School District until he retired in 2006.
"His impact is in the students. The lives he's touched peripherally, the things their parents have gotten to do and experience because of crazy things like taking 44 kids to the Soviet Union in the end of the Cold War," Tremer said.
Before his career in education, he worked for the government, translating Chinese and Russian during the Cold War.
After that he got a masters in education from Temple. He said he wanted to broaden student's horizons by organizing student exchange programs.
"The student exchange he created, the first ever between Soviet students and US students," Tremer said.
In the 80's Tremer even participated in NASA's Teacher in Space Program.
Walt was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in January and lost his battle earlier this week, but he never lost his faith in people.
"He thought people were good," Tremer said. "The one thing he said is, 'I think I did okay. I think I contributed. I don't think anyone would disagree.'"
A public visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until noon at Norcross Weber Funeral Home in Coopersburg.