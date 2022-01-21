HARRISBURG, Pa - Pennsylvania Governor Wolf's Administration announced that it will award $8 million in grants to increase school safety.
The money comes from the Safe Schools Targeted grants and has been awarded to 303 local education agencies aimed at increasing school safety, according to a release.
To achieve that goal, agencies can use the money to purchase equipment, enact new programs and hire security personnel and school and school resource officers, the release said Thursday.
“Since taking office, I have been committed to ensuring that all Pennsylvania students can learn, grow, and achieve in safe and healthy school environments,” said Gov. Wolf. “This critical funding provides targeted support to help our schools proactively keep students and educators safe and has a meaningful and lasting impact on our schools and communities.”
Among those schools awarded were three public school districts in Berks County which were Fleetwood, Oley and Antietam school districts.
Pennsylvania Sen. Judy Schwank (D-11th district) applauded Friday's awarding of $176,798 in Safe Schools Targeted Grants.
“Every investment we can make in school safety is worthwhile in my eyes,” Schwank said. “It’s important schools that have identified safety needs and have plans in place to make improvements have the resources they need to get things done. I give Gov. Wolf and the Department of Education credit for recognizing school safety is something worth investing in and for making sure Berks County received its fair share.”
Additionally, three non-public schools received a total of $61,820 in Equipment Grants.