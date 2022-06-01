WYOMISSING, Pa. - Wyomissing Restaurant and Bakery has changed its ownership and leadership, but kept it in the family.
Usman “Oz” Chaudhry said he and his brother Rizwan “Riz” Chaudhry on Wednesday took over ownership of the eatery at 1245 Penn Ave., from his cousin, Hamid Chaudhry.
Hamid Chaudhry confirmed the change in a post on the Wyomissing Restaurant and Bakery Facebook page, saying, “I would like to congratulate Riz and Oz for achieving their American Dream.”
Oz Chaudhry said he and his brother have worked with Hamid Chaudhry since 2008, helping him manage three Dairy Queens at Kenhorst Plaza in Reading, in Exeter and in Berskshire Mall in Wyomissing, as well as the Lukoil gas station on Fourth and Penn streets and the Mustang Grill Spanish Food restaurant in Kenhorst.
“So we were managing all of these all together and then Hamid decided to sell everything and buy the Wyomissing Restaurant, and so we came on board with him here,” Oz Chaudhry said.
“There was always going to be a transition over. At some point, when he was ready to leave, he was going to transition and sell it over to us. And when he was ready to go on to do bigger and better things, he said he would give us the first offer to buy him out.”
Asked why he decided to sell, Hamid Chaudhry said, “I am comfortable in my own personal situation.”
“And thank God. The timing is right and I am tired,” he said. He jokingly added: “And I’m no longer hungry.”
He said he was thinking of “going to Florida … living on a dock.”
“I just want to relax a little bit. I have a history of going out on the top. When I sold my Dairy Queens and my gas station, I like to go out on top. And thank God the business had never been this good.”
He noted Wyomissing Restaurant had just been given a Berks County Chamber of Commerce award for one of the Top 15 top businesses in the county – “not restaurants; businesses.”
“This is the hangout,” he said, noting that U.S. Senate candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz, Dave McCormick and Conor Lamb all recently stopped in. “We are the water cooler for the community, for Republicans and Democrats.”
“I have a workforce of 10 who have been with me 15 years or longer. While everybody else was struggling to get employees, thank God we have a workforce of 50 plus. So I’m going out on a high note.”
The restaurant, open 6 a.m.-4 p.m. daily, is known for its weekday breakfast buffet and daily and weekend brunch buffets. It also offers takeout specials, including fried chicken.
Oz Chaudhry said there will not be any immediate changes at the restaurant.
“There’s always new things you can introduce,” he said. “But we’ve been with Hamid for a while and we know his way of doing business and building relationships with the community and we plan to continue that.”
The staff also will stay the same, he said.
“We’ve been working with this staff,” he said. “Most of them have been here for at least a couple years, and we have a good relationship with them and we want to continue that relationship.
“Nothing here is really going to change. Hamid has had us manage this for him for a while, so we know the ins and outs. We have built trust with the employees and the vendors. Most of the community also recognizes us.
“So we have a good relationship with the community here, so we want to continue that way.”