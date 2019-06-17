TONIGHT: Remaining rather humid with plenty of clouds, a few showers, and a heavy thunderstorm. Low: 67
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and rather humid with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm. High: 78
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and rather humid with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm. Low: 65
FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR MUCH OF THE AREA THROUGH LATE TONIGHT Summer may not officially arrive until just before noon on Friday, but there are certainly summery signals in our forecast for much of the week ahead. It won't be an especially hot week, as temperatures actually remain close to our average high for the middle of June, which is around 80 degrees. However, it will be rather humid throughout the week, with the higher humidity helping to fuel almost daily chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms. That daily opportunity for a thunderstorm is a trademark of many a summer forecast, but remember that despite the persistent chance for some rain, most of the time is dry rather than wet. The caveat to that is because of the high amount of moisture in the air, any shower or thunderstorm has the capability of producing some heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty downpours.
So generally speaking, the forecast is a simple one through early Friday morning. Lots of clouds, a little hazy sunshine each day, lots of humidity, scattered showers and storms from time to time, daily highs near 80 degrees, and overnight lows in the mid 60s. The devil is in the details, and the forecast challenge this week is determining the timing of our best chances for showers and storms, as well as any severe or flooding risk that will accompany any storms. In our immediate future, any storms this evening into the overnight hours could bring heavy downpours or gusty winds, but the chance for stronger storms is higher towards the Delaware Valley and South Jersey. A flash flood watch is in effect for areas generally along and south of the Interstate 78 corridor, so the flooding risk overnight is likewise higher the farther south you travel.
The chance for severe thunderstorms does diminish a little bit each of the next two days, but the heavy downpour threat remains in any storm given the high humidity. Again, Tuesday and Wednesday will not be washouts and more dry than wet for most, but the skies can open up if and when it does actually rain.
Perhaps the best chance for showers and storms to be a little more widespread and the flooding and severe threat to be a little higher for the area as a whole would arrive later Thursday into Thursday night, as the last wave along a stalled out front ripples along said front. It's that front, that more or less sets up residence nearby all week, that will be the cause of the sticky and occasionally stormy weather pattern this week. So once that front leaves, so too will this weather pattern.
We're expecting both the front and the pattern to be gone by midday Friday so the week may end with some brighter, drier, and comfier weather for most of Friday into Saturday as well. Shower and thunderstorm chances may return by Sunday and Monday into early next week.
Have a good night and enjoy the last week of spring, despite the unsettled weather!
