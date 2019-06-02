TONIGHT: A lingering evening shower or t-storm; otherwise, turning out clear to partly cloudy and cooler. Low: 53
MONDAY: Windy and cooler with sunshine and some clouds; a spotty PM shower mainly to the north. High: 68
MONDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool. Low: 45
SEVERE T-STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FOR LEHIGH, NORTHAMPTON, BERKS, LANCASTER, CHESTER, MONTGOMERY, BUCKS, DELAWARE, PHILADELPHIA, SUSSEX, WARREN, HUNTERDON, MERCER, BURLINGTON, GLOUCESTER, CAMDEN, SALEM, AND NEW CASTLE COUNTIES UNTIL 10 PM THIS EVENING
On this Sunday, we've been tracking an area of low pressure over eastern Canada dragging a vigorous cold front in our direction from the west. Ahead of this front, a southwest wind flow has given us a rather warm and humid afternoon with high temperatures topping out in the low 80s. The clash of the cold front with the warm and humid air has sparked a few showers and t-storms during the afternoon with the most concentrated activity occurring across parts of the Delaware Valley, northern Delaware, and southwestern New Jersey. These southern areas did see a few cells that prompted the issuance of Severe T-Storm Warnings earlier, and there were multiple reports of hail, mostly nickel size or smaller. With stronger winds aloft today (wind shear) compared to Saturday, the threat for severe weather has been greater compared to Saturday evening's storms. The Storm Prediction Center currently has the area highlighted under a 'slight' risk for severe t-storms (level 2 out of 5), and we'll need to continue to remain on guard for the possibility of a severe t-storm or two as we go into the evening. Damaging wind gusts, large hail, and torrential downpours leading to flooding will be the biggest concerns, but we also can't entirely rule out a tornado. Another thing to keep in mind is that severe winds of 58 mph or greater won't even be needed to bring trees down. Winds of only 40 mph will be able to do this to already weakened trees from previous storms plus saturated ground.
The aforementioned cold front will make its way off to our east later this evening, eventually moving offshore overnight. A shower or t-storm will remain possible early on tonight, especially from the I-95 corridor and points east, but once we get to midnight and there past, pretty much everyone should be dry. Skies will turn mostly clear as a northwest wind kicks up ushering in a much drier and cooler air mass. Low temperatures tonight will drop back into the low 50s.
Monday is shaping up to be a rather sunny day, but it sure will be brisk and cool. Colder air aloft may lead to an instability shower during the afternoon across parts of the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey, but most should stay dry. Thanks to a broad upper level trough with the jet stream digging in, afternoon high temperatures Monday are only expected to top out in the upper 60s. High pressure across the Great Lakes and Midwest will provide us with the fair skies, but the squeeze play between the high and Sunday's departing storm system offshore will lead to northwest winds gusting up to 30 mph. These breezes will add an extra chill to the air, so wearing a jacket or sweatshirt to be out and about Monday is definitely not a bad idea. The unseasonably cool air mass in place combined with mainly clear skies and lighter winds Monday night will allow low temperatures to drop all the way down to the mid 40s.
High pressure will build by to our south for Tuesday leading to a dry day with mostly sunny skies and less of a breeze compared to Monday. Afternoon high temperatures should be a little warmer compared to Monday, but still fall shy of normal for this time of the year, topping out in the low 70s. High pressure will move offshore for Wednesday allowing a southwest wind flow to return. This will warm high temperatures back to the more seasonable upper 70s. A warm front moving in later in the afternoon combined with an upper level disturbance may spark a shower or t-storm which could last into the early nighttime hours.
A cold front will drop in from our north and west for Thursday leading to a few showers or a t-storm. Even warmer and more humid air will also build into the region Thursday bringing high temperatures back into the low and mid 80s. Thursday's front will push off to our south for the end of the week into the weekend, while an area of low pressure across the Deep South will make its way up into the Plains states and Midwest. This low pressure system will be bringing tropical Gulf of Mexico moisture northward, and forecasts up to this point were calling for warm and humid conditions with scattered showers and t-storms Friday into the weekend. Several of the latest forecast models however suggest the showers and storms will get suppressed to our south and west thanks to surface high pressure and an upper level trough building down from the north. This setup would lead to mainly dry and fairly sunny conditions Friday into the weekend along with more pleasant humidity values and high temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. We won't completely write off the chance for a shower or t-storm at the end of the week into the weekend at this point, but this forecast may very well change to a drier one so stay tuned!
Have a great and safe night and week ahead!
