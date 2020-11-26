According to the 69 News forecast, we'll have highs in 60s today.
Because it's so mild, 69 News Meteorologist Dan Skeldon took a trot through the record books to find out the warmest Thanksgiving we've had in the last 30 years. It turns out it was 2007. That's when we had a high of 69.
And while it's mild today, just two years ago we had highs only in the 20s on Thanksgiving! It was just 29 in the afternoon in 2018.
On average, the high is 47 on Thanksgiving, so we're about 15 degrees warmer than average, today.
Now, what about a white Thanksgiving?
The last time we had snow on Thanksgiving was 2014. We got a dusting that day.
In 2010, we got an inch and a half of snow! We also got snow on Thanksgiving in 2005, but it was only a half of an inch. In 1989, we got 2 and a half inches.
And, if you're wondering, we've had 5 years with snow on Christmas since 2000.
But what about this year? 69 News Meteorologist Drew Anderson says don't count on it. He says, "we've been pretty warm the last few winters and there's a saying in weather: 'the trend is your friend.'"