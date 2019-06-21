TONIGHT: A brief evening shower in one or two spots, then turning clear and comfortable with less wind. High: 56
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and pleasant with low humidity. High: 80
SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear and comfortably cool. Low: 55
NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME Welcome to summer, with the most popular season of the year (for many of us but not necessarily for everyone) officially arriving just before noon earlier today. The first day of summer served as a transition day, as we transition from our sticky and stormy week of constant rain to a drier, brighter, and more comfortable weekend to break in the summer season. It's a welcome change to stay the least, after parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey saw as much as 4 to 8 inches of rain since Monday, so the next few days will provide a needed opportunity to dry out. No matter what your favorite season is, isn't it nice when the best pair of days of a seven day forecast happen to coincide with the weekend?
High pressure over eastern Canada will gradually build down in our direction over the weekend, ensuring mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday and comfortably warm temperatures with refreshingly low humidity. It's about as good as a summer weekend gets, with comfortably cool nights that will make for some nice late June sleeping weather as well with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s. Abundant sunshine should allow for a nice recovery each afternoon, with highs around 80 degrees on Saturday inching up into the low to mid 80s by Sunday. One of the only "negatives" about the weekend, and you have to be really picky, would be a somewhat brisk northwesterly breeze on Saturday, gusting to 25 miles-per-hour at times. Winds should diminish by Sunday as that high pressure builds overhead.
But let's remember that for the next 93 days, it is summer, and the humidity never stays away for that long in a typical summer season. Sure enough, humidity levels will rise right on cue early next week as a warm front lifts in our direction on Monday followed by a cold front that should sweep through on Tuesday. Each front could bring a few showers or a thunderstorm, especially the cold front on Tuesday, but a repeat of this week's frequent tropical downpours and flooding is not expected. Outside of a stray pop-up thunderstorm or two the rest of the week, the first full week of summer looks largely dry with seasonably warm and humid weather and no worse than partly sunny skies each day. Daytime highs will mostly be in the mid to upper 80s with moderate humidity, as most of us still look for the first 90-degree day of the year so far. Yes, we're a little behind schedule in that department but the 90s will surely come soon enough.
Welcome to summer and enjoy the nice weather this weekend!
