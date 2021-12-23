ALLENTOWN, Pa. - S&P Global Ratings has improved Allentown School District’s credit rating to “stable,” while upgrading the district’s long-term debt rating to BB+, according to a news release from the district.
The district says the revision is based on the credit rating agency’s determination that the district has improved its near-term financial prospects. The fact that ASD has achieved stabilization in its leadership positions and has made notable progress in closing its budget gap were additional key factors in the improvement, the district said.
Previously, S&P Global Ratings had placed ASD into the “negative” credit rating category.
“As a school district, we have been focused on increasing our transparency, improving our processes and ensuring we make the most of every dollar invested into our schools by our taxpayers,” said John Stanford, ASD Superintendent. “While we have much work yet to do, this report from S&P is an important milestone that indicates we are on the right track. Our promise to our community is that we will continue to get better as we manage their local public school system.”
According to S&P, the district is in a “highly pressurized” financial position with low reserves and limited flexibility. However, ASD has made progress on preserving its narrow reserves, ending the fiscal year 2020 with a smaller deficit than in the previous year, according to the district's news release.
S&P also recognized the district’s improving management conditions, with less turnover than in the past. ASD has experienced greater stability in its leadership positions that has led to a review and overhaul of a number of processes, including improved budgeting and tracking, the district said.
“Despite these improved financial prospects, ASD remains committed to seeking further efficiencies, as well as investing in our facilities and school buildings,” said Stanford. “Further, the district continues to work toward an agreement with the Allentown Education Association on a fair and equitable labor contract, while also achieving a structurally balanced budget.”