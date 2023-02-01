ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown residents are fed up with violence in the city, and they used the opportunity Wednesday night to voice their concerns to City Council.

Many of the comments referred to a Jan. 22 incident that occurred in a nightclub on Union Boulevard, killing one woman and injuring a man.

The public comment portion of the meeting became unruly at times with verbal arguments taking place in the audience and insults being hurled at speakers.

At one point, police had to intervene and remove some members of the public from the meeting.

North Ninth Street resident Pas Simpson said he was disappointed to see residents becoming disruptive while others were speaking.

"You can't end gun violence if you can't even sit down and be quiet," Simpson said. "There are ways to walk away from everything. We have to do better. Our kids are watching, and our babies are dying."

Simpson added that violence is escalating in the community because leaders don't know how to lead.

"Violence stops when our leadership stops it," Simpson said. "Violence prevention doesn't stop when the gun gets shot. Violence prevention starts when we can stop it."

High school student David Delarosa said the city needs to stop pointing fingers of blame.

"It is not about pointing fingers at council or the administration, but a collective effort by the city," Delarosa said. "We can all work on it, but it requires passion for vision."

"How about we find a plan to move forward?" Delarosa continued. "How about we find a plan to use our passion for a new city of Allentown?"

Tim Ramos, the Democratic nominee for the city's 2021 mayoral race, said there are too many gripes and grudges with council, the mayor and community leaders.

"The reason I ran for mayor is because I thought that we could elect people and not a party," Ramos said. "But I found out very quickly that's not possible in this city because people are so focused on their agendas."

"And the agenda that we are so impassioned by is gentrification," he added. "What you guys have allowed and what the city planning has done with all the improvements, is that you forcibly change the market for our community."

"The people who have lived here for many generations cannot even afford to rent rooms in the city," Ramos continued. "So now what you're doing is you're importing people who are just doing just a little better than our own poor people, and they are bringing their problems and violence to our city."

Jessica Ortiz, a resident of West Tilghman Street, said she started a call to action for a special meeting to address safety in the city.

"I'm here today because I don't want to be a part of the club where my kids are in the ground," Ortiz said. "I'm not asking to shut them down (nightclubs) because all that's going to do is create house parties and speakeasies."

"I'm asking to work together as a community," she said. "I have had four youth in my house for an entire week, traumatized by this event because a few gentlemen decided to ruin it for everyone, and that can happen anywhere."

"Bullets have no name, no race, no sexuality, no identity, no age, and that’s not the only violence," Ortiz continued. "We have a lot of other violence happening in our community."

Shaun Fequiere, a resident of East South Street, identified himself as the owner of an after-hours lounge.

"I see all these people blaming the lounges on why this is happening," Fequiere said. "This is not coming from the lounge now. It's coming from right here."

Fequiere was referencing the contentious nature of the public speakers.

"All we (lounges) do is entertain the public, so to attack us is very hurtful in a sense because I try to provide a business to give the people here entertainment," he said.

“I'm hoping that we can have a plan where these lounges and these businesses can have assistance (from police)," Fequiere said.

Council did not address the comments or the topic of violence, but Mayor Matt Tuerk said he was pleased to see how passionate people are regarding stopping violence in the city.

"Gun violence is too high, not just here in Allentown, but across the Lehigh Valley and across the country," Tuerk said. “We have a lot of work to do, and we cannot do it unless we do it together, and that means engaging residents across the city of Allentown and empowering employees working for the city."

