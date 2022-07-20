ALLENTOWN, Pa. – In response to last month's decision of the U.S. Supreme Court that overturned Roe v. Wade, Allentown City Council made a move Wednesday night to support city employees' access to abortions.
Council voted 5-2 in favor of a resolution to express its opposition to the imposition of restrictions on reproductive choice by the governments of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and by the federal government, and to recommend the City of Allentown cover travel expenses related to abortion access for all city employees, should the need arise.
The resolution states that a certain dollar amount for abortion travel would be determined through a future amendment to the personnel code and budget.
Councilman Ed Zucal and Daryl L. Hendricks caste dissenting votes, but without comment.
Councilwoman Candida Affa said she wanted to make a statement for the record.
"This resolution expresses a sentiment of members of council, that we are given the Dobbs decision, expressing our opposition to any imposition of restrictions on reproductive choice," Affa said.
"We are recommending that we will investigate covering such expenses up to a certain amount should the need arise," she added. "This simply expresses our intent to do so, and this is for city employees — not for this the entire city of Allentown."
Affa was referring to the Supreme Court's decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization Supreme Court case, which now allows state legislators to make decisions to set limits on abortion rights.
One audience member questioned why the city would not also give the same consideration to low-income city residents.
Affa clarified saying the city is simply taking the same action as many other corporations have done.
"They (corporations) are taking care of their employees," she said. "We as council are their employers in some sense, and we'd like to follow with a what a lot of corporations are doing as a package for their health care."
"We can't do it for all the citizens of Allentown," she continued, "but we are going to try to take care of our employees."
Following that statement, Councilman Joshua Siegel revealed that he is currently working on drafting a series of four ordinances that could assist city residents with abortion rights.
"They are still in the developmental stages but will provide a blanket of protection for anyone in the city of Allentown that is seeking an abortion," Siegel said. "And I'll be revealing those next week, and I hope that my colleagues will join me when I unveil those."
Councilwoman Ce-Ce Gerlach said the resolution is a good starting point to begin the conversation.
"You know, there's a lot of us out there that are scared and worried and wondering what will my local government do," Gerlach said. "So I think this shows like we're starting here. We're ready if the worst case scenario were to happen in the state of Pennsylvania, and we will step up and do what we got to do."
Council President Cynthia Mota called it a very difficult situation as a woman.
"It has a lot to do with power and control, but we're hoping for the best and fight is not over," Mota said.
ARPA spending
In other business, council voted to refer two proposed amendments to the 2022 American Rescue Plan Act budget to a special committee of council.
The proposals are to transfer $1.5 million to Da Vinci Science City LLC and $1.5 million to Coca-Cola Park for COVID-19 safety improvements and required facility updates.
Mota said the date and time for the special committee meeting has not yet been determined.
The proposals had previously appeared on a City Council meeting agenda, but had been tabled at that time.