ALLENTOWN, Pa. | An Allentown man already facing assault charges faces more legal trouble after authorities allege he attacked a corrections officer as he was being booked.
The Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office charged Luis Astacio, of Hamilton Street, with four felony counts of aggravated assault in connection with the April 5 fight inside the county jail.
Authorities said the incident occurred shortly after 2 a.m. April 5. Astacio was released from a holding cell and directed by a corrections officer to see medical staff to continue the intake process, according to the criminal complaint filed against him. Court records show Allentown police arrested Astacio on April 4, and he was arraigned about 8:30 p.m. that night.
Instead of heading to medical, Astacio reportedly began walking toward the security and booking desk. As he walked behind the counter and was asked by a corrections officer what he was doing, the 23-year-old allegedly began punching the officer in the head.
A sergeant came to his colleague’s assistance, wrapping his arms around Astacio from behind. The three men fell to the ground, and authorities allege Astacio punched the sergeant at least once and tried to bite his right arm.
The officer suffered pain to his ear and jaw and a cut on the inside of his mouth, and the sergeant suffered a cut, swelling and bruising under his right eye.
Investigators said video surveillance shows Astacio walking toward the counter, dropping a pair of orange shower shoes and almost immediately begin assaulting the corrections officer sitting behind the counter, according to court records.
In the unrelated case, Astacio faces three counts each of aggravated assault and simple assault and a single count of criminal mischief. Bail in that case was set at $50,000. He was released from custody on April 12 after a bondsman posted bail on his behalf.
Authorities filed charges in the jail assault case on April 9, and Astacio was arrested on Monday. District Judge Karen Devine arraigned him on the newer charges, setting bail at $20,000 with a 10 percent cash option. He was released from custody on Tuesday after he posted $2,000 cash. Astacio now has preliminary hearings tentatively scheduled for June 1 and 17.