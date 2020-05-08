ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Allentown police are investigating a double shooting that occurred Thursday night on North Meadow Street.
Officers responded to the 600 block of North Meadow Street about 8:30 p.m. Thursday to investigate a reported shooting. Authorities arrived to find a 28-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.
Officers rendered aid before paramedics took the victim to Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest. Police said his wounds do not appear life threatening.
A second, 19-year-old victim walked into St. Luke's Sacred Heart Hospital and was treated for multiple gunshot wounds. Police said his wounds do not appear to be life threatening.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call detectives with the Allentown Police Criminal Investigations Division at 610-437-7721.