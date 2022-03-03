WYOMISSING, Pa. — A hotel in Berks County will be closed for the "foreseeable future."
Commonwealth Hotels said in a news release Thursday that the Radisson, located on 1741 Paper Mill Rd. in Wyomissing, will remain closed.
Brian Fry, Commonwealth's president, said the company is assisting in relocating future guest reservations.
"We appreciate the service and loyalty to everyone effected by these closures and will work to assist those associates in job relocation at other Commonwealth hotels throughout the portfolio," Fry said. "We understand the hard work everyone has shown throughout the pandemic this past year and thanks to all the associates for their hard work."