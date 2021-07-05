This is the time of the year when people hiking the whole Appalachian Trail are passing through our area.
Many hikers start the trail in Georgia in March. The goal is to reach the peak of Mount Katahdin, the finish line, in September. They want to get there before any snow stars on the mile-high mountain.
These "thru-hikers" have been spotted this week in Berks County, the Lehigh Valley, and New Jersey.
69 News caught up with some of them and asked about the nickname for Pennsylvanian's part of the trail.
There are enough boulder fields across Pennsylvania that Appalachian Trail "thru-hikers" call the state "Rocksylvania".
Dr. Martin Helmke, a geologist at West Chester University, jokes that part of the reason the Appalachian Trail is so rocky is because it's the only part of Pennsylvania where no one would build a farm.
Martin says these really rocky spots are here because of the last ice age. That's when glaciers covered parts of northern Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
While glaciers didn't make it south enough to Berks County or the Lehigh Valley, this part of Pennsylvania and New Jersey did experience tremendous temperature swings from the glaciers and from the glaciers melting.
Those temperature swings, along with constant freezing and thawing, cracked apart the rocks and caused all the boulder fields.
The boulders are still here because our local rocks are particularly hard. They're resistant to erosion.
“When I thru-hiked the Appalachian trail in 1988, by far Pennsylvania was the toughest portion of the trail because of this phenomenon: very hard rock. You're also walking on rolling boulders! Every step, you have to be careful where you place your foot," Martin said.
69 News spoke with one of the current hikers to get his thoughts on the rocky terrain. The Michigan resident, who goes by the trail name of Geo, says "there are the boulder sections where you have to slow down, but just take it for what it is. That's all you can do out here [on the trail]." He has actually loved hiking through Pennsylvania.
He and fellow hikers told 69 News how valuable water is.
Many carry water bottles that filter freshwater, but they way freshwater sources are often a good distance off the trail, and those those marked spots many not always have water.
So, they really appreciate when people leave unopened bottles of water on the trail or at trail crossings.
This also cuts down on them having to carry the weight of water in their backpacks as they hike.
It was a very humid day when 69 News visited the trail, and some hikers told us how they booked a bed and breakfast in Wind Gap, Northampton County, just so they'd have air condition.
Otherwise, they said, they tent camp a lot on the trail.
The Appalachian Trail does have shelters for hikers about every 12 miles, but Geo says they can be loud and party spots at night when there are a lot people camping on the trail.
The Appalachian Trail is over 2,000 miles long.