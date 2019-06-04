Another comfortably cool day ahead with plenty of sun

TODAY: Sunshine followed by a few clouds, but still nice. High: 74
TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy; a shower in spots late, mainly north. Low: 57
WEDNESDAY: Warmer with clouds and some sunshine; a shower and a t-storm, mainly in the afternoon. High: 84 Low: 66
After a stretch of five 80-degree days, Mother Nature treated us to a refreshingly cool start to the work week Monday with highs at or below 70 degrees. The icing on the weather cake, lower humidity levels. And the cherry on top, not a thunderstorm in sight. An area of high pressure will serve up another lovely day this Tuesday. But if you have an appetite for the summery stuff, no worries. We'll set the table with warmth, humidity, and thunderstorms soon enough.
High pressure will be directly overhead much of the day Tuesday, before gradually sliding to the southeast and eventually offshore through Wednesday morning. That means the mid-Atlantic will soak up another solid day of sunshine until clouds build in later Tuesday night. Highs will be a touch milder than they were Monday, in the lower to possibly middle 70s in some spots closer to the Delaware Valley. With dew points in the 50s or lower, it's another day of natural air conditions courtesy of wide-open windows.
Once this all around awesome area of high pressure shifts off the coast of Virginia Wednesday morning, temperatures and dew points will start climbing. Afternoon highs will warm into the lower and middle 80s with a hint of humidity, inspired by southwest flow around that offshore high. A nearby warm front will work in tandem with the juicier air mass to trigger some showers or thunderstorms, especially Wednesday afternoon and evening. Some of these thunderstorms could be on the stronger side with heavy rain and frequent lightning. A cold front will follow suit on Thursday, dropping in from the northwest and sparking a few showers or a thunderstorm, mainly early in the day. High temperatures will be the bigger story otherwise as they bounce back to the middle and possibly upper 80s for some.
Thursday's front will push off to our south for the end of the week and into the weekend, while an area of low pressure across the Deep South will make its way up into the Plains states and Midwest. This storm will draw up abundant tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, perpetuating the flooding threat for our friends in the south, all while Canadian high pressure blocks the bad weather from crossing the Mason-Dixon Line. At least, that's the trend at this point, and one that will have to be monitored closely. Should the drier weather pan out, most of the weekend would look partly sunny and feel quite pleasant with high temperatures in the lower 80s and low temperatures near 60-degrees.
We like this "glass half full" weekend outlook, don't you? Wishes for a wonderful day back to work and school!
