Less wind and more warmth to wrap up the first weekend of Spring

TODAY: Milder with sunshine giving way to increasing clouds. High: 60
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a shower later at night. Low: 40
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a shower, mainly south. High: 50 Low: 27
So long, gusty winds! Hello spring-like warmth!
Mother Nature is making up for a chilly start to the first weekend of spring Saturday with highs that will blossom into the upper 50s if not 60 degrees Sunday. That's as an area of high pressure shifts offshore...driving both a southwesterly wind and plenty of sunshine, at least for most of Sunday.
An incoming cold front will lead to increasing clouds much later in the day, and certainly by Sunday night, with a few showers possible while you're sleeping. Overnight lows near the 40 degree mark will keep most of these showers of the liquid variety.
Sunday night's spotty showers will spill into Monday. A shortwave developing along the passing cold front may bring additional showers Monday afternoon and evening to spots especially along and south of the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
Slowly falling temperatures from the lower 50s earlier in the day into the 40s and 30s at night could allow for some wet snowflakes to mix in with raindrops before precipitation ends. Rainfall amounts will be on the order of a couple hundreths to a couple tenths of an inch. Nothing too impressive, and most of the time Monday it will just be cloudy and not raining.
After a briefly brisk and chilly Tuesday with morning lows in the upper 20s and afternoon highs in the middle to upper 40s, temperatures will return to the lower 50s on Wednesday. Another area of high pressure in control then will head out to sea for the remainder of the work week, supplying lots of sunshine and a southerly wind for Thursday and Friday.
High temperatures will flirt with 60 degrees on Thursday and soar well into the 60s by Friday. Saturday will be the warmest day of them all as highs approach 70 degrees ahead of an incoming storm. Clouds will thicken throughout the day with showers possible by day's end.
Wishes for a safe and relaxing rest of your weekend!