Mostly sunny, breezy with low humidity today

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and pleasant with low humidity. High: 80
TONIGHT: Clear and comfortably cool. Low: 55
TOMORROW: Plenty of sunshine and a bit warmer, but low humidity. High: 84 Low: 57
NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME High pressure will provide the area with beautiful weather for the first weekend of summer. Sunshine will dominate today with high temperatures topping out around 80 degrees with low humidity. Breezy conditions will persist throughout the day today with northwest winds averaging 10 -20 mph with gusts to 25 mph . Skies will be clear tonight as low temperatures drop back into the mid 50s . Sunday gets a little warmer with high temperatures in the mid 80s but humidity will be comfortable all weekend long. There will be plenty of sunshine once again on Sunday.
Our wind direction will change to more of a southwesterly flow for Monday as a warm front initially to our southwest pushes off to our north and east by the afternoon. A warmer, and more humid air mass will return as high temperatures Monday climb back to the upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. To go along with that, scattered showers and t-storms will also return, mainly during the PM hours. Warm and humid air will remain in place through the middle of next week with more high temperatures in the mid and upper 80s . We'll also continue to see chances for showers and t-storms, but it should not be anywhere near as wet as what we just dealt with this past week.
