Saturday and Sunday won't be rain-free, but much of the time will be dry

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a shower or t-storm possible, mainly late. High: 78
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a shower or t-storm around. Low: 61
SUNDAY: Hot and more humid with some sun; a shower or t-storm in the afternoon and at night. High: 87 Low: 60
Fire up the grills! The long holiday weekend is here and the weather will cooperate…for the most part.
While we do think the meat of the Memorial Day weekend will be drama-free, there will also be times to dodge a few downpours or thunderstorms, specifically late Saturday and again late Sunday.
The area of high pressure responsible for the nice and warm work-week finale Friday will gradually shift offshore Saturday. In doing so, it will supply a more southerly component to our winds, and allow clouds to build in ahead of a nearby frontal boundary. It's one we've been acquainted with before...Thursday night's cold front...which will return as a warm front this time around.
Sunshine will mix clouds Saturday with a few showers and possibly a gusty thunderstorm popping up later in the day or evening. Any shower beforehand would be isolated. The threat for some showers and a few gusty thunderstorms will last all the way through Sunday night until the corresponding cold front slides through the state.
The approaching boundary may trigger some hit and miss thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and night. With that said, the bigger story Sunday will be heat and humidity. It's the steamiest day of the holiday weekend as we sweat to the upper 80s both inland and along the shore. Cool off by taking a dip in the ocean where water temperatures will be sitting pretty around 60 degrees or lower. Just make sure to listen for thunder and look out for lightning!
By Memorial Day, the front will sink far enough south that showers or thunderstorms won't be a concern. In fact, we'll even enjoy a nice drop in humidity to more tolerable levels for this time of year! Plan on plenty of sunshine all Monday long with morning lows in the upper 60s and afternoon highs in the lower 80s. Great weather to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
The front south of the Mason-Dixon Line on Memorial Day will wobble our direction as a warm front for the middle of next week bringing back some serious heat and humidity, as well as the threat for thundershowers. We're forecasting highs near 90 degrees both Wednesday and Thursday. Phew! Definitely some summer-like weather following suit after its unofficial start Monday.