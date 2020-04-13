CUMRU TWP., Pa. - Rain and gusty winds moved through Berks County Sunday into Monday, leaving damage in some spots. One of the hardest hit areas was at the Animal Rescue League in Cumru Township, a space that houses hundreds of homeless animals.
Vice President of Development, Ashley Mikulsky, explained that the latest storm tore down two trees, destroying parts of the gate that separates the field from the pasture.
"That made it unstable for the farm animals at this time," Mikulsky said.
Shelter officials said because they have so many trees outside the barn, this kind of storm damage happens a lot. However it was this latest series of storms that helped them realize something needs to be done, and soon.
"We are now at a critical point, we need to have nine trees taken down immediately that are in danger of falling on the actual barn," Mikulsky explained.
So far, the barn has been spared, but Mikulsky said it's just a matter of time, before it too gets hit -- potentially risking the lives of farm animals. That's why she's proposing a $5,000 project, to remove nine trees closest to the barn. However, in the current economic climate, she said, it's difficult for the shelter to front that kind of money.
"Adoptions are down. Intakes are down. People aren't coming because they're not allowed in," Mikulsky said.
Mikulsky said the shelter hopes to start the project within the next week, but donations are needed.
"Things are slow in our nation right now, and we are definitely in need of funding right now specifically for projects like this," Mikulsky said.
Donations can be made through the ARL's Facebook page or on its website.