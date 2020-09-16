Right Now
43°
Clear
- Humidity: 93%
- Cloud Coverage:31%
- Wind: 0 mph
- UV Index: 5 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:44:05 AM
- Sunset: 07:08:29 PM
Today
Pleasant with abundant hazy sunshine.
Tonight
Clear to partly cloudy, not as cool as recent nights.
Tomorrow
Sun mixing with clouds and turning warmer; still nice.
- Kutztown delays enforcement of limitations on gathering sizes
- Bangor area parents raise concerns over temperature check changes
- Pottsville Area to discuss potential full-time return to class
- ASMR videos grow in popularity
- Pa. House votes to bar shutting down churches in disasters
- Hope Rescue Mission unveils greenhouse in Reading
- Local real estate company donates therapy pool to Monroe County family
- Experts give tips on how people can prepare for potential layoffs, furloughs
- Captain Benner’s restored mansion in Allentown just hit the market
- Lehigh Valley Mall, King of Prussia Mall to close on Thanksgiving
