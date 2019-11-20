BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The man who police say climbed the SteelStacks blast furnace in Bethlehem, prompting a 21-hour standoff, will apply for mental health court.
Attorney Rory Driscoll said he will enter a mental health court application on behalf of Jonathan Wallace.
The Northampton County district attorney must approve the application. If it is approved, a treatment team would interview Wallace and determine whether he is a good candidate, Driscoll said.
Driscoll said an issue could arise because the program is designed only for Northampton County residents.
Wallace was charged with risking a catastrophe, reckless endangerment and trespassing stemming from the July incident that not only put himself at great risk, but law enforcement as well.
He kept emergency responders at bay for 21 hours before finally climbing down from the blast furnace, authorities say.