EASTON, Pa. | A Slate Belt man avoided state prison time after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography, but a Northampton County judge warned the 33-year-old that he’ll still have a great deal of work ahead of him after his release.
James D. Capozzolo, of Bangor, pleaded guilty in July to a single felony count of child pornography. As part of a negotiated plea, prosecutors withdrew the remaining charges. He had told investigators that he accidentally downloaded and stored child pornography.
Capozzolo appeared before Northampton County Judge Stephen Baratta on Wednesday for sentencing. With no prior record, he faced a standard range sentence of 12 to 24 months in state prison. And a sex-offender assessment determined Capozzolo did not meet the criteria to be deemed a sexually violent predator.
The judge noted that pre-sentencing evaluations recommended psychosexual treatment and counseling for methamphetamine use.
Chief Deputy District Attorney Tatum Wilson asked the court to sentence Capozzolo to state prison, where his rehabilitative needs will be addressed unlike in county jail.
Defense attorney Mark Minotti instead asked for a county prison sentence followed by probation. Capozzolo has been in county jail for about 10 months and will receive credit for time served.
With a county prison term, Capozzolo would need to complete drug and psychosexual therapy after his release. Baratta said he was concerned that Capozzolo may not complete his treatment, will be found to have violated the conditions of his probation and be sent to state prison anyway.
“This is a risk-management type situation,” the judge said.
The defense pushed for a local sentence, noting that it would be up to Capozzolo as to whether he ended up in state prison. Minotti said his client would need to complete the necessary treatment or risk more prison time.
“He would hold the keys to his jail cell,” the defense told the court.
Baratta repeated his concerns about Capozzolo’s need for treatment and the risk that he’ll ultimately end up in state prison. The judge and defense agreed that evaluations show he wasn’t a risk to become a “hands-on offender.” But the court was concerned that Capozzolo comply with much-needed treatment.
Ultimately, the judge sentenced Capozzolo to 12-24 months less a day in Northampton County Prison followed by three years supervision. He warned Capozzolo that he’ll need to start doing “the heavy lifting” of treatment after his release because none is available in county prison.
In December 2018, Bethlehem police began an investigation into people sharing child porn using peer-to-peer file-sharing software on the BitTorrent network. Investigators said a BitTorrent user was making child porn files available through the network.
A review of four pictures and 74 video clips downloaded from the network revealed children ages 6 to 14 in various stages of undress and engaged in sex acts with an adult male, according to records. Authorities tracked the IP address used by the network user to Capozzolo's Bangor home, according to records.
Bethlehem and state police served a search warrant on Capozzolo's home on Wednesday. While speaking with investigators, he admitted to accidentally downloading the pornography and saving them on electronic devices.
Authorities said a review at the house of several electronic devices turned up hundreds of pictures and videos of naked children or children engaged in sex acts. Police said they found child porn on an SD card, computer drives and USB devices. The detective who opened the investigation said he found some of the files that he downloaded in December.