Kentucky's governor says at least 74 people were killed in the state during a devastating cluster of tornadoes. At least 14 people are dead in four other states: Illinois, Tennessee, Arkansas and Missouri. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear told reporters Monday that it could take days to tally a final death toll because of the sheer devastation from Friday's twisters. As searches continue for those still missing, efforts are also turning to repairing the power grid, sheltering those whose homes were destroyed and delivering drinking water and other supplies. Kentucky officials have warned that residents could be without heat, water or electricity in frigid temperatures for weeks or longer.