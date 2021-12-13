MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. — Mayfield, Kentucky, may seem worlds away, but a part of Mayfield lives in Berks County.
"It's a small country town," said 98-year-old Hazel Ortyl, who lives in the Hamburg area now, but she was born and raised in Mayfield.
Ortyl said her childhood home was damaged by the tornado Friday night.
"It's still standing," she said. "It's on Wilford Street."
But as she pointed out, for thousands of others in the town, their yesterdays are gone — no home, no heat, no water, and devastation so widespread that some doubt the area will ever recover.
"It breaks your heart," said Malorie Waters, Ortyl's great-granddaughter. "It's sad."
Waters is the owner of Mayfield On Noble, a craft and antique store in Maxatawny Township, just outside Kutztown. The store carries the name of her family's town.
"People don't have a house to even have a Christmas," said Waters, "which is rough."
With five generations of this family stemming from Mayfield, Kentucky, the family feels it has no choice but to get involved. Starting later this week, in the parking lot of the store at 544 Noble St., there will be a trailer that people can come up and fill with items that will be donated to Mayfield.
"They're worried about diapers, water, Gatorade, non-perishable foods," said Waters.
Pillows and blankets would also be welcome.
Waters also plans to sell custom t-shirts, with all profits going to relief efforts. Those interested in purchasing a shirt can call the store or visit its Facebook page.