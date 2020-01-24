BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Leaders in Northampton County are taking a big step towards possibly connecting the north and south sides of Bethlehem.
County Executive Lamont McClure presented Bethlehem leaders with a check for $60,000 Friday.
The money will support a pedestrian bridge feasibility study.
Officials say a pedestrian bridge could bring more benefits, like economic development, to the city, as well as the entire Lehigh Valley.
They say this study will provide the data that will help decide whether a bridge is needed.
Bethlehem Mayor Bob Donchez says they'll be getting a consultant to do the study, and that he'd like the study to be done within a year.