Mardi Gras is just around the corner, but the Big Easy Easton Brass band is kicking things off just ahead of the big celebration on Tuesday.
Band members came to the studio today and performed for our viewers all morning with some jazzy tunes.
The band is also set to march today in Easton at the "Krewe de Brewe Mardi Crawl Parade." It's set to step off at 3 p.m. at the intersection of 7th and Walnut Streets.
They're also holding an open rehearsal in March. You don't need to play an instrument or know the notes! All ages and skill levels are welcome.
Later in the show, the band joined in on quizzing our newscast in a "name that tune" fashion. Find out which one of our anchors was the winner.
To learn more about the band and performances, visit their Facebook page.