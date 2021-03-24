Boxeadores de Pensilvania y Nueva Jersey que pelearán en campeonato nacional de USA Boxing

Boxeadores de la región se alistan para demostrar su talento en el Centro de Convenciones Shreveport en Louisiana.
Los peleadores aficionados formarán parte del campeonato nacional de USA Boxing del 25 de marzo hasta el 3 de abril.
Para ver las peleas por internet ingrese aquí.
ENGLISH:
Boxers from the region are getting ready to show their talents at the Shreveport Convention Center in Louisiana.
Amateur fighters will take part in the USA Boxing National Championship from March 25 through April 3.
To see the fights online, enter here.