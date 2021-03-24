You are the owner of this article.
NWS Weather Alert

NWS Weather Alert

NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of central, northern, northwest and southern
New Jersey, east central, northeast and southeast
Pennsylvania, northeast Maryland and central, northern and
southern Delaware.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Slow down and allow plenty of distance
ahead of you. Allow extra commute time in the morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

25 de marzo - 3 de abril

Boxeadores de Pensilvania y Nueva Jersey que pelearán en campeonato nacional de USA Boxing

Boxeadores de la región se alistan para demostrar su talento en el Centro de Convenciones Shreveport en Louisiana.

Los peleadores aficionados formarán parte del campeonato nacional de USA Boxing del 25 de marzo hasta el 3 de abril.

Para ver las peleas por internet ingrese aquí.

ENGLISH:

Boxers from the region are getting ready to show their talents at the Shreveport Convention Center in Louisiana.

Amateur fighters will take part in the USA Boxing National Championship from March 25 through April 3.

To see the fights online, enter here.

2021 USA Boxing Championship fighers

