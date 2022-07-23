Christian Tapia peleó por última vez el 12 de marzo de 2022 contra Luís Lebron en el Live Casino de Filadelfia Pensilvania.
'El Hijo del Pueblo' obtuvo la victoria por decisión unánime después de 10 rondas de intensos combates.
La lucha fue el evento principal del evento Hard Hitting Promotions.
Tapia sube al ring esta noche para enfrentar a Fernando Romero en el Fillmore en Filadelfia, Pensilvania.
Christian Tapia last fought on March 12, 2022 against Luís Lebron at the Live Casino in Philadelphia Pennsylvania.
'El Hijo del Pueblo' earned the win by unanimous decision after 10 rounds of heavy fighting.
The fight was the main event of the Hard Hitting Promotions event.
Tapia steps in the ring tonight to face Fernando Romero at the Fillmore in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.