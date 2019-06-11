TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and becoming less humid. High: 78
TONIGHT: Clear and comfortably cool. Low: 50
WEDNESDAY: Sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant. High: 77 Low: 58
NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME So long, rain. Hello, sunshine! A cold front that was partly responsible for a dismal start to the work week Monday continues to drift farther out to sea Tuesday, allowing the area to dry out after a soaking rain. Rainfall amounts through Tuesday morning ranged from 0.25" to 0.50" Philly and Trenton to as much as 0.75" to 1.50" in Berks, the Lehigh Valley, and the Poconos. But alas, the Monday with a case of the Mondays is behind us, with a whole lot of sunshine therapy ahead.
As long as you don't mind it a bit breezy, that is. High pressure building in behind the departing boundary will tighten up the pressure gradient resulting in a noticeable breeze out of the northwest throughout the day. Tuesday will be bright and beautiful otherwise with high temperatures flexing into the upper 70s. At night, starry skies and diminishing winds will allow for some patches of fog--but more importantly--some natural air conditioning as long as the windows are open.
High pressure will hang out overhead for Wednesday, too, providing another drama-free weather day with sun-splashed skies. It's the pick of the week because unlike its predecessor, there's no waiting around for the good stuff. And there will be less wind. Temperatures will be a carbon-copy of Tuesday's, in the seasonable upper 70s.
Our next chance for rain will develop in a dejà vu fashion Wednesday night into Thursday with a spell of rain courtesy of a system to the south and another to the west. Very similar to how Monday unfolded. One area of low pressure will be working its way up the East Coast while another low and its associated cold front will be marching east across the Midwest and Great Lakes. The rain will be showery when it begins late Wednesday night but will become steadier and heavier at times on Thursday. As you can imagine, the rain and extra clouds will limit warming to the lower 70s. That's about 5 degrees below average for mid-June!
The mercury will rise again Friday, and especially into Father's Day weekend. That's when highs will make a run at the lower to middle 80s again. At this point, Friday and Saturday look mainly dry while Sunday looks a bit unsettled. No need to cancel any plans for Dad and the family. Just something to watch for now.
Wishes for a productive rest of your Tuesday!
