60 craft breweries file brief saying case involving Clean Water act could affect their livelihoods
EASTON, Pa. - A case sitting in the U.S. Supreme Court could have a big impact on the Clean Water Act, and that's leaving craft breweries on edge.
90% of beer is water.
"Water is so important not only to all living things but to breweries as well," said Sam Mosotto, who owns Bonn Brewing in Bethlehem.
"We're depending on clean water for cleaning, for service here, you know it goes from everything from if you want water with your beer, to making the product, to cleaning the tanks with that water," Mosotto said.
The case centers around a water treatment facility in Hawaii that's pumping waste into underground wells.
Currently, you need a permit to do that.
However, the EPA now takes the position that the Clean Water Act does not include these permitting requirements.
In response, 60 craft breweries have filed a brief stating this change could directly affect their livelihoods.
Zane Miller from Weyerbacher in Easton says deregulation could force costly expenses.
"We may need to invest in to other equipment to clean up the water prior to using it," Miller said.
According to the Brewers Association, craft brewing contributed $76 billion to the economy in 2017.
"Craft brewing is a huge industry," Miller said.
"I would really like to see water be one of those things that we can keep regulated as an individual, as a business owner, as a person raising a family." Mosotto said.
