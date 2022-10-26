ADP again beats analysts’ estimates

Lately, ADP, the human capital management company with offices in Allentown, Scranton and Wayne, has been full of pleasant surprises.
For the fourth consecutive quarter, in the first quarter of fiscal 2003, the company surpassed analysts’ earnings and revenue estimates. Adding an exclamation point to the results, ADP reached a milestone number of clients during the quarter.
The performance caused the company to raise its full year guidance for revenue, adjusted EBIT (Earnings Before Interest and Taxes) margin, and adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS).
Top management was pleased but cautious.
“We started fiscal 2023 strong, with double-digit growth in revenues and earnings while reaching a major milestone in our corporate history as we exceeded the one million client mark during the quarter," said Carlos Rodriguez, chief executive officer, in a statement. "We are confident that our proven and resilient business model will allow us to continue innovating and building on our leadership position in the HCM industry, even if global macroeconomic trends weaken."
First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Consolidated Results
"Our first quarter revenue growth and margin performance exceeded our expectations as we enjoyed continued momentum in new business bookings, pays per control, worksite employee growth, client funds interest revenue, and client revenue retention," said Don McGuire, chief financial officer.
Compared to last year’s first quarter, revenues increased 10% to $4.2 billion and 11% on an organic constant currency basis. Net earnings increased 11% to $779 million, and adjusted net earnings increased 11% to $775 million. Adjusted EBIT increased 11% to $1.0 billion, representing an adjusted EBIT margin increase of 30 basis points in the quarter to 24.1%. Diluted EPS increased 13% to $1.87, and adjusted diluted EPS increased 13% to $1.86.
First Quarter Segment Results
Employer Services – Employer Services offers a comprehensive range of global Human Capital Management and Human Resources Outsourcing solutions. Compared to last year's first quarter, Employer Services revenues increased 9% on a reported basis and 11% on an organic constant currency basis
U.S. pays per control increased 6% and Employer Services segment margin increased 50 basis points.
PEO Services – PEO (Professional Employer Organization) Services provides comprehensive employment administration outsourcing solutions. Compared to last year's first quarter, PEO Services revenues increased 13% while PEO Services revenues excluding zero-margin benefits pass-throughs increased 14%.
Average worksite employees paid by PEO Services increased 12% to about 704,000 and PEO Services segment margin increased 80 basis points.
Interest on Funds Held for Clients – ADP maintains the safety, liquidity, and diversification of ADP clients’ funds are the foremost objectives of the company’s investment strategy. The company maintains client funds are invested in accordance with ADP’s prudent and conservative investment guidelines, and most of the investment portfolio is rated AAA/AA.
Compared to last year's first quarter, interest on funds held for clients increased 39% to $141 million. Average client funds balances increased 9% to $29.4 billion and the average interest yield on client funds increased 40 basis points to 1.9%
Fiscal 2023 Outlook
"As we look ahead, we remain focused on delivering against our profitability commitments while also continuing to reinvest in our business to drive sustained long-term growth," McGuire commented.
Revenue is anticipated to grow 8% to 9% and adjusted EBIT margin expansion of 125 to 150 basis points is expected. Diluted EPS growth should be 15% to 17% while adjusted diluted EPS growth should likewise be 15% to 17%.
Employer Services revenue growth is projected to be 7% to 8% with a margin expansion of 200 to 225 basis points. Employer Services new business bookings growth should be 6% to 9%. Employer Services client revenue retention anticipates a decrease of 25 to 50 basis points with an increase in U.S. pays per control of 2% to 3%.
PEO Services revenue growth is projected to be 10% to 12%. Revenue, excluding zero-margin benefits pass-throughs, should grow 10% to 12%. PEO Services margin is expected to be flat to up 25 basis points. Average worksite employee count growth for PEO Services is projected to be 8% to 10%.
Client Funds Extended Investment Strategy Fiscal 2023 Outlook
ADP claims the interest assumptions in the outlook are based on Fed Funds futures contracts and various forward yield curves as of October 25, 2022. The Fed Funds futures contracts are used in the client short and corporate cash interest income outlook.
A combination of various forward yield curves that reflect the investment mix, resulting in a blended rate of 4.3%, was used to forecast new purchase rates across the client and corporate extended and client long portfolios over the remainder of the fiscal year.
Interest on funds held for clients of $790 to $810 million is based on anticipated growth in client funds balances of 4% to 6% and an average yield that is anticipated to increase to 2.4%. The total contribution from the client funds extended investment strategy is anticipated to be $720 to $740 million.
ADP (Nasdaq: ADP) is a global technology company providing human capital management solutions including cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solutions that unite HR, payroll, talent, time, tax and benefits administration, as well as business outsourcing services, analytics and compliance expertise.