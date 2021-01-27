ADP's 2021 2Q results flat but surpass estimates

ROSELAND, N.J. – ADP (Automatic Data Processing), with offices in Allentown, Scranton and Wayne, Pa., delivered a pleasant surprise to stock analysts when it released its fiscal 2021 second quarter results.
Zacks Consensus Estimate was for the company to deliver earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29. Instead, ADP checked in with adjusted EPS of $1.52.
So, in mid-morning trading Wednesday, ADP stock climbed nearly $10, although it fell off a bit in late-morning.
Almost all of ADP's financial results were virtually the same as last year's second quarter. The second quarter of fiscal 2021, however, is the third out of the past four quarters that ADP has surpassed consensus EPS estimates, according to Zacks. Wall Street appears to like that.
ADP's performance has often been a barometer for the overall performance of the U.S. economy, and this quarter reflects that trend. So far, in the coronavirus economy, the company and the country are hanging in there.
Compared to last year's second quarter, revenues increased 1% to $3.7 billion, flat on an organic constant currency (cc) basis. Net earnings decreased 1% to $648 million, and adjusted net earnings decreased 1% to $650 million.
"Our momentum continued to build this quarter as economic activity continued to trend positively," Carlos Rodriguez, the company's president and chief executive officer, said in a statement. "Our associates have delivered excellent service to our clients throughout the pandemic, and client satisfaction driven by our innovative products and best-in-class service has contributed towards an all-time high retention level.
"We are very pleased to have delivered employer services new business bookings year to date that nearly matches the amount we achieved in the first half of last year, before the effects of the pandemic."
2nd quarter segment results
Employer services offers a comprehensive range of global HCM (human capital management) and human resources outsourcing solutions.
Compared to last year's second-quarter, employer services revenues declined 1% on a reported basis and 2% on an organic constant currency basis. New business bookings decreased 7%. Employer services segment margin was unchanged.
PEO (professional employer organization) services provides comprehensive employment administration outsourcing solutions. Compared to last year's second quarter, PEO services revenues increased 5%. Revenues, excluding zero-margin benefits pass-throughs, increased 2%. Average worksite employees paid by PEO services decreased 2% to about 571,000, while segment margin increased 100 basis points.
Included within the results is interest on funds held for clients. ADP said that client funds are invested in accordance with prudent and conservative investment guidelines, and most of the investment portfolio is rated AAA/AA.
Compared to last year's second quarter, interest on funds held for clients decreased 23%, to $105 million, client funds balances were flat at $25.1 billion, and the average interest yield on client funds declined 50 basis points to 1.7%
"Strong sales and record client retention supported steadily improving revenue this quarter, which, combined with continued cost control across our segments, allowed us to deliver adjusted earnings per share ahead of our expectations, even as we accelerate growth investments and overcome continued headwinds related to employment and interest rates," said Kathleen Winters, ADP's chief financial officer.
Fiscal 2021 outlook
"We are again delighted to increase our full year outlook across all key business metrics, and we are enthusiastic about our growth prospects as vaccination efforts progress and the global economy recovers," Rodriguez said.
Winters added, "With a strong sales pipeline and coordinated product and marketing efforts in place, our confidence is high for substantial positive new business bookings growth during the second half of the year."
ADP said it expects revenue growth of 1% to 3% for the rest of the year with an adjusted EBIT margin decline of (100) to (50) basis points, diluted EPS growth of 1% to 5% and adjusted diluted EPS growth of -2% to 2%.
Employer services revenue growth is expected to be flat to 2%, with a margin decline of (100) to (50) basis points. New business bookings growth should be 15% to 25%, with a client revenue retention increase of approximately 100 basis points.
PEO services revenue growth is projected at 3% to 5%, with a margin increase of 50 to 100 basis points. Average worksite employee count growth should be flat to 2%.
The interest assumptions in client funds investment outlook are based on Fed Funds futures contracts and forward yield curves as of Jan. 26, 2021. Interest on funds held for clients are projected to be $405 to $415 million, based on anticipated growth in client funds balances of -1% to 1% from $26.0 billion in fiscal 2020, and an average yield which is anticipated to decrease about (50) basis points to 1.6% as compared to 2.1% in fiscal 2020. The total contribution from the client funds extended investment strategy is expected to be $440 to $450 million.
ADP (Nasdaq: ADP) is a global company providing human capital management solutions including cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solutions that unite HR, payroll, talent, time, tax and benefits administration, as well as business outsourcing services, analytics and compliance expertise.