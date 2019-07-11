BREAKING NEWS

After Trump request, Lockheed keeps Chester County helicopter plant open

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 08:30 AM EDT

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 02:15 PM EDT

COATESVILLE, Pa. - Lockheed Martin has decided to keep its Sikorsky helicopter plant in Chester County open following a request from President Donald Trump.

Wednesday night's announcement comes little more than a month after the company told the Coatesville facility's 465 employees the plant would close by the end of the year. The company planned to relocate production work and hoped to move many of the affected employees.

In a statement, Lockheed Martin chairman and CEO Marillyn Hewson said at Trump's request, she reviewed the decision and decided to keep the plant open while the company pursues additional work.

Trump tweeted his thanks, calling Lockheed Martin "one of the USA's truly great companies."

Major programs at the plant included Sikorsky's S-92 and S-76D helicopter completion work, as well as Canadian Maritime Helicopter Program modifications and upgrades.

