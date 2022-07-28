After years of struggle, Carpenter reports a profit

PHILADELPHIA -- For the first time since the start of the pandemic, Carpenter Technology reported a net profit for the quarter. The promises of a turnaround for the company, which has extensive manufacturing operations in Berks County, look like they are coming to fruition.
Although Carpenter reported a net loss for the fiscal year, it declined substantially to -$49.1 million in fiscal 2022 from -$229.6 million in fiscal 2021. Wall Street was happy, and Carpenter’s stock rose nearly 3% by mid-afternoon Thursday.
Growth in the Aerospace and Defense, Medical and Industrial and Consumer end-use markets were the primary drivers of sales in the quarter. All of the company’s end-use markets increased sales year-over year.
“Our fourth quarter results marked a successful end to the year and place us on strong ground to deliver accelerated growth in fiscal year 2023,” said Tony Thene, Carpenter Technology’s President and CEO, in a statement. “The quarter saw us return to a positive EPS as both the Specialty Alloy Operations (SAO) and Performance Engineered Products (PEP) segments outperformed our expectations.”
Speaking with analysts on a webcast, Thene said, “Demand conditions in end-use markets remain solid and strong bookings drove backlog growth of 29% sequentially and 191% year-over-year. We continue to capture share and price gains through contract negotiations; base prices recently increased 12% to 15% on a transactional basis.
“SAO segment operating results were driven by higher shipment volumes to meet market demand. The PEP segment continues to demonstrate positive operating income and growth, largely driven by the medical end-use market.”
The fourth quarter’s operating income results were driven by double digit sequential revenue growth in the Aerospace and Defense, and Medical end-use markets, the company said. According to Thene, “Fiscal year 2022 proved to be a challenging but successful year. We navigated through an unforeseen outage of our Reading Press, continued COVID-19 isolations, a difficult hiring environment, and other supply chain challenges. But in addressing each of them, I believe we are emerging from it stronger and well-positioned for growth.”
Operating Results
Net sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 were $563.8 million compared with $421.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021, an increase of $142.2 million, or 34 %, on 8 % higher volume. Net sales excluding surcharge were $403.2 million, an increase of $55.1 million, or 16 % from the same period a year ago.
Operating income for the fourth quarter was $24.6 million compared to an operating loss of $70.7 million in the prior year period. Adjusted to exclude special items, operating income was $14.9 million in the recent fourth quarter compared to adjusted operating loss of $12.5 million in the same period a year ago. The improvement in operating income is primarily the result of increased shipments as activity levels continued to ramp to meet improving market conditions in key end-use markets compared to the prior year period.
Earnings per share for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 was $0.05 per share, or $0.00 per share when excluding special items, compared to a loss of $1.18 per share, or loss of $0.28 per share when excluding special items, in the prior year fourth quarter. The increase in adjusted earnings per share is the result of higher operating income partially offset by higher interest costs. The special items in the current quarter include $0.6 million of COVID-19 costs, a $2.4 million charge related to a historical environmental obligation, and $6.0 million of debt extinguishment costs related to the company’s recent bond refinancing, offset by a $12.7 million benefit related to employee retention credits to be claimed against certain employment taxes.
Cash provided from operating activities was $106.9 million, compared to $74.5 million in the same quarter last year. Capital expenditures were $32.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 compared to $22.1 million in the same quarter last year.
Total liquidity, including cash and available revolver balance, was $448.3 million at the end of fiscal year 2022. This consisted of $154.2 million of cash and $294.1 million of available borrowings under the company’s credit facility.
Segment Results
Carpenter has two reportable segments, Specialty Alloys Operations (SAO) and Performance Engineered Products (PEP). The SAO segment is comprised of Carpenter’s major premium alloy and stainless- steel manufacturing operations. This includes operations performed at mills primarily in Reading and Latrobe, Pennsylvania and surrounding areas as well as South Carolina and Alabama.
The SAO segment had net sales, excluding surcharge, of $327.2 million compared to $289.9 million in the same period of fiscal 2021. SAO operating income was $30.0 million compared to an operating loss of $47.3 million in 2021.
The PEP segment is comprised of the company’s differentiated operations. This segment includes the Dynamet titanium business, the Carpenter Additive business and the Latrobe and Mexico distribution businesses.
The PEP segment recorded net sales, excluding surcharge. of $92.9 million compared to $75.6 million in the same period of 2021. PEP operating income was $10.3 million compared to an operating loss of $2.3 million in 2021.
By end-use markets, net sales excluding surcharge in the quarter were $178.5 million for Aerospace and Defense; $53.7 million for Medical; $32.9 million for Transportation; $21.0 million for Energy; $82.4 million for Industrial and Consumer; and $34.7 million for Distribution.
LOOKING AHEAD
”We expect to see continued growth across our end-use markets, especially in Aerospace, Defense and Medical applications, where customers are still ramping to pre-pandemic levels. To capitalize on the demand in our core business, we are focused on achieving additional productivity and capacity gains through the Carpenter Operating Model,” Thene said.
“Further, our strong position in our core business is supported by our capabilities in key emerging areas including electrification and additive manufacturing that further support our long-term growth profile. We believe the continued execution of our strategy will drive sustainable long-term value creation for our customers and shareholders.”
Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) produces high-performance specialty alloy-based materials and process solutions for the aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial and consumer electronics markets. Founded in 1889, Carpenter Technology has evolved to become a pioneer in premium specialty alloys, including titanium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as alloys specifically engineered for additive manufacturing (AM) processes and soft magnetics applications.