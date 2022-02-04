Air Products beats first quarter estimates

BREINIGSVILLE, Pa. | Wall Street stumbled Friday morning on unexpectedly good news from the job market.
Despite beating revenue and earnings forecasts for the quarter, Air Products stock tumbled, down over 6%. Go figure.
The worldwide industrial gases company reported first quarter fiscal 2022 results, including GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) EPS (Earnings Per Share) from continuing operations of $2.52, up 19 % over the prior year, and GAAP net income of $550 million, up 13 % over the prior year as higher volumes, pricing and equity affiliate income more than offset higher costs.
Revenue results also shined. First quarter sales of $3.0 billion increased 26 % over the prior year, on 14 % higher energy cost pass-through, 8% higher volumes and 5 % higher pricing, partially offset by 1% unfavorable currency. Volume growth was driven by new assets, hydrogen and merchant recovery, and higher equipment sales. Pricing improved in the Americas, Asia and Europe—the Company's three largest segments—and in most major product lines.
For the quarter, on a non-GAAP basis, adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $2.52 increased 19 % over the prior year, and adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes and Amortizaation) of $1.003 billion was up 8% over the prior year as higher volumes, pricing and equity affiliate income more than offset higher costs. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 33.5 % decreased 570 basis points, primarily due to higher energy cost pass-through, which negatively impacted margin by about 450 basis points.
Also in the quarter, Air Products closed on Phase I of the $12 billion Jazan, India joint venture in late October 2021, which favorably contributed to results this quarter.
Commenting on the results, Air Products' Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Seifi Ghasemi said, "With our secure business model, strong cash flows, and the continued hard work and dedication of the Air Products team around the world, we again performed in keeping with our commitments to our shareholders. The team delivered these results despite unprecedented energy cost increases, supply chain disruptions and the continuing pandemic.
“As we continue to deploy capital into megaprojects that provide lower-carbon forms of energy and improve sustainability, we also remain committed to return cash to shareholders through our dividend, which we proudly increased for the 40th consecutive year."
Fiscal First Quarter Results by Business Segment
Americas sales of $1.224 billion were up 31 % over the prior year on 20 % higher energy cost pass-through; 8% higher volumes, driven primarily by hydrogen and merchant demand; and 3% higher pricing. Operating income of $267 million increased 18 % as higher volumes and pricing more than offset higher energy costs.
The company reported adjusted EBITDA of $457 million increased 14 % on these same factors as well as higher equity affiliate income. On the negative side, operating margin of 21.8 % decreased 240 basis points, as higher energy cost pass-through negatively impacted margin by about 350 basis points. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 37.3 % decreased 560 basis points, as higher energy cost pass-through negatively impacted margin by about 700 basis points.
Asia sales of $780 million increased 9% over the prior year on 4% higher volumes, particularly on-site volume from new plants across the region; 3% higher pricing; and 2% favorable currency. Operating income of $221 million increased 3% and adjusted EBITDA of $339 million increased 2%, as favorable volumes, pricing and currency more than offset higher costs. Operating margin of 28.3 % decreased 160 basis points and adjusted EBITDA margin of 43.4 % decreased 280 basis points, as favorable volumes were more than offset by higher costs.
Europe sales of $744 million increased 37 % over the prior year on 27 % higher energy cost pass-through; 9% higher pricing; and 5% higher volumes, driven primarily by hydrogen and merchant demand, partially offset by 4% unfavorable currency. Other results weren’t as good. Operating income of $99 million decreased 28 % and adjusted EBITDA of $163 million decreased 19 %, primarily driven by higher energy and other costs, partially offset by higher pricing. Operating margin of 13.3 % decreased 1,200 basis points and adjusted EBITDA margin of 21.9 % decreased 1,520 basis points, predominantly on the higher energy costs; about half of the decline was due to energy cost pass-through.
Middle East and India equity affiliate income of $92 million was up $71 million over the prior year, primarily from the Jazan joint ventures.
Outlook
Air Products continues to expect full-year fiscal 2022 adjusted EPS guidance of $10.20 to $10.40, up 13 to 15 % over prior year adjusted EPS. For the fiscal 2022 second quarter, Air Products' adjusted EPS guidance is $2.30 to $2.40, up 11 to 15 % over fiscal 2021 second quarter adjusted EPS.
Air Products expects capital expenditures of $4.5 to $5.0 billion for full-year fiscal 2022.
Air Products (NYSE: APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 75 years. The company’s core industrial gases business provides atmospheric and process gases and related equipment to manufacturing markets, including refining and petrochemical, metals, electronics, and food and beverage. Air Products is also a supplier of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment.