Air Products' Ghasemi sees big spending on US projects as 2Q earnings, revenue exceed forecasts

U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Air Products & Chemicals is prepared to spend big to promote the clean energy transition around the world, and particularly in the U.S.
"A significant part of our investments in the future will be in the U.S.," Seifi Ghasmi, the chairman, chief executive and president said Tuesday while reviewing second-quarter results that exceed analysts' estimates.
The Upper Macungie Township-based maker of industrial gases reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.74 on Tuesday, up 17% from the 2022 quarter as prices and sales improved in the company's four geographic regions.
Air Products also posted sales of $3.2 billion in the quarter ended March 31, up 9% over the year-ago quarter.
Still, shares in the company fell almost 5.2% to $280.30 as of 11 a.m.
The consensus estimates compiled by Zacks Investment Research were for revenue of $3.02 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $2.64. Air Products' own forecast for the quarter was for adjusted EPS of $2.50 to $2.70. Adjusted earnings exclude items the company considers one-time or unusual.
Ghasemi said during a conference call that the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which provides subsidies for hydrogen, "has created a significant opportunity for hydrogen in the United States, specifically blue and green hydrogen."
Air Products makes traditional "gray" hydrogen from hydrocarbons, along with "blue" hydrogens, made the same way but with carbon emissions "captured" and stored, and "green" hydrogen, made with renewable energy and producing no emissions. Carbon emissions are linked to global warming.
While the company plans to invest billions to produce clean hydrogen, factors outside of its control loom.
"The outlook for the global economy as a whole remains uncertain," Ghasemi said. Later, he was more specific: "The economy isn't growing that much but at the same time we aren't going into a recession, we haven't seen that yet."
He also declined to comment on politics, specifically on how some U.S. Republicans have targeted elements of the Inflation Reduction Act during the debate over the federal debt ceiling.
"The IRA is going to promote investment in the United States," Ghasemi said. "That is going to happen and we are going to be big participants in that."
He added that heavy industry such as steel, cement and heavy transport will have to move away from carbon-based fuels, adding, "The only way to do that is through hydrogen."
Also Tuesday, Air Products also issued new forecasts. It now expects full-year fiscal 2023 adjusted EPS of $11.30 to $11.50, up from the $11.20 to $11.50 announced last quarter. Third-quarter EPS is expected within a range of $2.85 to $2.95. The full-year capital spending forecast remains $5 billion to $5.5 billion.
Second-quarter earnings measured under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) were $1.97. Total GAAP net income was $450 million, down 16% from the second quarter of 2022. GAAP earnings do not exclude unusual items.
Adjusted Earnings Before Tax, Interest Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) was 36%, up from 34.6% in the year-aqo quarter. EBITDA is a measure of profitability that excludes some financing and accounting decisions, allowing for comparison of companies within industry groups.
In the company's Americas division, sales were $1.37 billion in the quarter, up 16% over the year-ago quarter; Asia sales rose 8% to $814 million; Europe sales rose 2% to $753 million, and the income of Air Products' Middle East and India affiliates increased 39% to $99 million.
Air Products' position in the hydrogen market gives it an edge in leading the transition to a clean-energy economy, according to Ghasemi. He contends that hydrogen can replace fossil fuels in heavy industry and transport, reducing emissions of carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas that is linked to climate change.
The transition has not been without some bumps. In March, the company dropped a coal-to-methanol project in Indonesia. Shares dropped 3.1% that day.
In 2020, Air Products said it would invest about $2 billion in what it called the Bengalon project. After announcing the end of its participation in that plant, the company said it would shift resources to producing green and blue hydrogen.
Ghasemi reiterated Air Products' corporate goal" "To be the safest, most diverse and most profitable gas company in the world."
Air Products is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol APD. In the past 52 weeks, the shares have traded as high as $328.56 and as low as $218.88.