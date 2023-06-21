UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Air Products can make money and make the world a better place at the same time, Chief Executive Officer Seifi Ghasemi contends in the company's 2023 sustainability report.
"Our growth strategy is good for the world," Ghasemi said in the "Sustainability in Action" report. Ghasemi, who is also the company's chairman and president, says Air Products' dual roles of making money while promoting sustainability, for the benefit of society and the environment, can reinforce each other.
"Sustainability creates our growth opportunities, and our growth opportunities support our sustainability goals and focus," he said in the report.
The big opportunity for Air Products is the global shift from fossil fuels to clean energy, and the sustainability concept encompasses the corporate strategy.
"Our sustainability goals reflect our aspirations to enable and accelerate the global energy transition and achieve our overarching company goal to be the most profitable, safest and most diverse industrial gas company," his statement said.
In 2022, the Upper Macungie Township-based company set a goal of net-zero carbon emissions from its operations by 2050. Carbon dioxide has been linked to climate change.
Ghasemi's goal is for hydrogen made by Air Products to replace fossil fuels that generate carbon emissions, particularly in heavy transport and industry, such as steelmaking. Air Products is investing billions of dollars in plants that will make green hydrogen, a process powered by renewable energy that generates no carbon, and blue hydrogen, made from fossil fuels but with the carbon captured and stored.
Air Products estimated that in 2022, its sustainable products enabled its customers, and their customers, to avoid emitting the equivalent of 86 million metric tons of carbon dioxide.
The profitability side has not been overlooked. In 2022, Air Products reported adjusted EBITDA margin, a measure of profitability, of 33.4%. EBITDA stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization; it excludes the effects of certain accounting and financing decisions for a clearer view of income.
The company report also says Air Product is on track to meet social goals, including employee safety, along with minority and female representation in professional and management ranks.
The 85-page 2023 sustainability report is available on Air Products' website.
Shares in the company are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol APD. The share price at 10:10 a.m. Wednesday was $286.74. In the past 52 weeks, the shares have traded as high as $328.56 and as low as $218.88.
At the current share price, the company's market capitalization (share price times number of shares outstanding) is $63.7 billion.